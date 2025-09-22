Woman killed in crash with Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Spring Hill

A woman is dead after a crash involving a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus on Monday.

A spokesperson for PRT said the 50-year-old woman was killed in a crash around 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of Rhine and Buente streets in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood.

The woman was unresponsive when paramedics arrived. She was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, PRT's spokesperson said.

A woman is dead after a crash involving a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus on Sept. 22, 2025. (Photo: KDKA)

Her identity hasn't been released.

PRT said additional details about the cause of the crash are "unknown at this stage" in Port Authority police's investigation. No other information was released.

The bus, a 6-Spring Hill, will be towed from the scene for further investigation, PRT said.