10-year-old girl and 43-year-old woman found dead in car in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 43-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were found dead inside a vehicle in South Park on Friday.

In a news release on Friday night, the Allegheny County Police Department said officers with the Mt. Lebanon Police Department were contacted by a man at 2:30 p.m. requesting a welfare check on a woman and child.

Police said they found the woman's vehicle at Diana Grove in South Park, and the Allegheny County Police Department were called to the area. The 43-year-old woman and the 10-year-old girl were found dead inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Allegheny County police said preliminary information shows "no obvious signs of trauma in either individual." Police said they will wait for the medical examiner to determine cause and manner of death before "making any additional determinations."

"At this time, detectives believe there is no threat to the public," Allegheny County police said.

The identities of the two people have not been released.

Anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS