A woman is facing charges after police said her dog attacked and killed another dog while its owner tried to save it in East Pittsburgh earlier this year.

Vietnam veteran George Becraft, 74, pleaded for answers after he said his dachshund mix Moe was killed in his front yard by a loose pit bull on Aug. 26. He said he tried to save his beloved dog, but he was injured in the attack and spent two days in the hospital.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, an officer with the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department was in the area of Maple Avenue that day responding to reports of a person walking around with a long gun, apparently experiencing a mental health crisis.

Court paperwork says the officer found 22-year-old Taja Davis Ramsey on Ridge Avenue "in an agitated and possibly delusional state." Police said she was pointing a firearm, which the officer later learned was a BB gun, toward an open field.

While securing the weapon, the officer reported hearing "repeated loud screams and cries for help." The officer then found Moe and Becraft being "actively attacked" by a loose pit bull. Police said Davis Ramsey made comments about her and the dog, which she said was pregnant, being new to the area.

Moe (Photo: George Becraft)

The officer used a taser on the pit bull, which then ran away, unable to be found again. Police did not say in the criminal complaint if it was ever located.

Moe was taken to an emergency vet but died from his injuries.

Police said Davis Ramsey told authorities she was staying with family in East Liberty, but she gave officers different addresses and said she couldn't find the house.

Davis Ramsey is facing charges of simple assault, failing to register and restrain a dangerous dog and dog bites.

Becraft called Moe "our everything" and said he has "no regrets" about trying to save his dog.