Multiple kittens die after rescue finds animals living in deplorable conditions at Pittsburgh-area home

A New Kensington woman is facing animal cruelty charges after several kittens found living with other animals in deplorable conditions died, authorities said.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said the investigation into Danielle Howard began in April after the landlord of her home on Walnut Street found a dead kitten.

Police and animal rescue workers with Frankie's Friends responded to Howard's home and found "floors and furniture soaked with urine and feces," the district attorney's office said. Investigators reported that there was trash and "urine-soaked" items throughout the house, empty food and water bowls and hundreds of empty narcotics packets.

The DA's office said investigators found seven cats, one dog, four live kittens and one dead kitten. There was also a bearded dragon that was lacking food, water and heat, prosecutors said.

Only one of the kittens survived, and the bearded dragon also died despite receiving life-saving care, the district attorney's office said.

The veterinarian who checked out the animals told investigators that the "grossly unsanitary conditions" along with the lack of food and water was consistent with prolonged neglect and led to suffering, injury and death.

Howard is facing charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. She's awaiting arraignment, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.