Woman arrested on arson charges following apartment fire

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is in custody following an apartment fire in Pittsburgh on Saturday. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, police, and EMS along with animal control were called to a fire at Allegheny Commons on East Ohio Street. 

No one was hurt in the fire, but animal control officers rescued four cats and a dog from the apartment that was on fire. 

The residents of at least six units have been displaced as a result of the fire and the Red Cross has been notified to help them. 

Detectives from Pittsburgh's Fire Investigation Unit arrested a woman on charges of arson. 

She was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

