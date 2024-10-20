Woman arrested on arson charges following apartment fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is in custody following an apartment fire in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, police, and EMS along with animal control were called to a fire at Allegheny Commons on East Ohio Street.

No one was hurt in the fire, but animal control officers rescued four cats and a dog from the apartment that was on fire.

The residents of at least six units have been displaced as a result of the fire and the Red Cross has been notified to help them.

Detectives from Pittsburgh's Fire Investigation Unit arrested a woman on charges of arson.

She was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.