Woman arrested after man found dead, wrapped in plastic in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman was arrested after police said a man was found dead and wrapped in plastic in a McKeesport apartment last month.

McKeesport officers met 36-year-old Donte Glover's family after they were called to the apartment on Evans Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on May 1, Allegheny County police said. Family members told police Glover had been reported missing a day earlier and they'd come to the apartment to look for him.

Allegheny County's homicide detectives said they learned the apartment belonged to 37-year-old Lindsey Jackson, who reportedly was seen jumping from a balcony to get away from the apartment the night 911 was called.

The medical examiner ruled Glover's death a homicide, saying he was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

Lindsey Jackson was charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. She turned herself in to sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon and will be taken to the jail to await arraignment.