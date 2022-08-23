Wolf surpasses 2,000 pardons since taking office

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Gov. Tom Wolf said he has pardoned more than 2,000 Pennsylvanians since taking office in 2015.

The governor's office said Wolf granted 102 pardons in August, 26 of which were expedited review marijuana cases.

Wolf called pardoning 2,000 Pennsylvanians "one of the greatest honors of my time in office."

"We all deserve the opportunity to learn from our mistakes and do better tomorrow—but, oftentimes, a record prevents positive forward motion, sparking a repetitive cycle of defeat," Wolf said in a news release. "I firmly believe that with restored rights, pardoned Pennsylvanians prove themselves by stepping up and giving back to our communities."

A pardon means complete forgiveness by the state for a criminal conviction regardless of whether the sentence included prison time.

Wolf's office cited a 2020 report by the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia that looked at 10 years of pardons data and found pardons contributed $16.5 million to the economy "at no cost to anyone."

Applying for a pardon is free and doesn't require a lawyer.