Could Pittsburgh get a WNBA team? The Sports and Exhibition Authority is looking into it.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The fact that Pittsburgh has a shot at getting a WNBA team in the future is getting a lot of reaction around the city.

The Sports and Exhibition Authority is still bouncing the idea around and just approved another step in its game plan.

KDKA-TV hit the streets to ask people if they want to see a WNBA team in Pittsburgh.

"Absolutely, I think the women's NBA is on a rise. I know this last class happened to be exciting, and not to take anything away from the other players but to have another WNBA team here that'd be fabulous," said Nick Pasciullo.

"Oh definitely, bring some revenue and some excitement," said Andrew Tucker.

"Oh yeah, I think it would be great if Pittsburgh added a team because it was just making bigger horizons. And it would be great for women's basketball," said Julia Loughman.

"We do need a basketball team, and I think a women's team would be great," another woman told KDKA-TV.

The Sports and Exhibition Authority approved up to $40,000 to have a consulting firm look into the idea. The firm will conduct a financial feasibility analysis for securing a WNBA expansion team.

The consulting firm will be completing phase 2 of the study. The firm already evaluated the fan base here. Now, it will look at the cost of operating a team in the city and potential revenues. The findings will be presented to potential owners and the WNBA.

With many eyes on rookie all-stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, interest in women's hoops has been soaring.

"They be hooping, man. They be taking it to the rim. They be doing the damn thing all the time, so WNBA would be good coming here," Tucker said.

But would it still be a great play if a Pittsburgh team didn't have a superstar player?

"I feel like not as many people would go. But if it became popular enough, people would come," Loughman said.

"Doesn't matter because we get the visiting teams," Pasciullo said.

While most people said they think it could be a slam dunk for the Steel City, KDKA-TV asked how many games they would attend.

"I'd be a season ticket holder," Pasciullo said.

"I would probably go once or twice each season with my dad and my family," Loughman said.

"I'd go at least go once a week," Tucker said.

"To be honest, I just watch it on TV," said Louis Edmonds.

"I think It would be exciting and I would support it. I would go as much as I could," Micah Paris said.