Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa welcomes baby daughter with girlfriend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh native and rapper Wiz Khalifa welcomed a baby girl with his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar.

Aguilar confirmed the birth of her daughter in a TikTok video posted last week, giving an update on being one week postpartum.

Also a week ago, Khalifa posted an Instagram video of himself deep in thought, pretending to think about all the outfits he's going to pick out for his daughter. "I got so many ideas," he wrote in the caption.

The couple announced that they were expecting in a post on social media on Father's Day.

Khalifa attended Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. He was back in Pittsburgh last summer with Snoop Dogg and was supposed to play a show for his birthday at the new Sudden Little Thrills music festival in September, but that was canceled.

The rapper also has a son with his ex-wife Amber Rose.