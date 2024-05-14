Pittsburgh's new Sudden Little Thrills Music Festival suddenly canceled; tickets to be refunded

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new music festival in the works for Pittsburgh later this year has suddenly been canceled.

Organizers of the Sudden Little Thrills Music Fest posted a message to their website on Tuesday morning, saying the show, set to take place in early September, would not go on.

The message cites "circumstances beyond our control," and that tickets will be refunded.

The statement on their website reads, "We were excited to bring a new, world-class music festival to Pittsburgh; however, due to circumstances beyond our control, the Sudden Little Thrills Festival weill not take place in 2024. Tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment."

The festival was to feature three stages set up at Hazelwood Green, nestled between Mill 19 and the Monongahela River.

There were also some big name acts in the lineup, including Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa.

When it was first announced, organizers said the festival was "inspired by Pittsburgh's arts and culture legacy, our name embodies the ethos of the festival — to be present and open to sudden moments of fun, joy and inspiration."

Other recognizable names included SZA, The Killers and St. Vincent. In addition, the inaugural lineup was to feature artists Melanie Martinez, Hippo Campus, Lupe Fiasco, Omar Apollo, Fletcher, Del Water Gap and Pittsburgh's own Girl Talk were slated to appear.