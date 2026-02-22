Watch CBS News
Weather

Multiple western Pennsylvania areas under Winter Storm Warning as of Sunday morning

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

There is a Winter Storm Warning for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette County through late Monday night. 

warnings.png
Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warnings in our region KDKA Weather Center

Somerset County, Garrett County, Maryland, and Preston and Tucker County, West Virginia, are also included. Those areas could get 6-12" of snow through Monday night. 

Pittsburgh is still sitting at a 1-2". 

snowfall.png
Expected snowfall in the region through Monday KDKA Weather Center

Hourly Conditions:

  • 9 a.m.: 33° Snow Showers
  • Noon: 34° Snow Showers
  • 3 p.m.: 33° Snow Showers
  • 6 p.m.: 32° Snow Showers
hourly.png
Hourly forecast in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

Indiana, Westmoreland, and Fayette County are under a Winter Weather Advisory with 2-4" expected there. The further east you go and the higher the elevation, the more snow you'll get.

On Tuesday, we dry out, but our highs will be below normal in the low 30s. Our lows will be back in the 20s, with a wintry mix returning on Wednesday and highs in the 40s. 

Then, we finally inch back to the 50s with mostly sunny skies by Saturday.

7-day.png
7-day forecast: February 22, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue