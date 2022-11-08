Wilkinsburg police buying back guns on Saturday

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Wilkinsburg police are hosting a gun buyback on Saturday.

Police will buy back guns with Giant Eagle and Save-a-Lot gift cards. Handguns will sell for $50 and rifles for $25, no questions asked.

Police said they'll also collect ammunition, knives and brass knuckles, but they won't pay for those.

The event, sponsored by the police department and Wilkinsburg Sanctuary Project for Peace, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of the Wilkinsburg Borough building on Ross Avenue.

Participants have to be at least 21 years old and masks are required.