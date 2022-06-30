Watch CBS News
Wigle Whiskey ordered to pay nearly $39,000 for wage theft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Strip District distillery is facing a fine for committing wage theft against its workers.

Wigle Whiskey was ordered to pay nearly $39,000 to 41 employees after the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry found that servers had been required to share tips with managers and supervisors.

Officials said the distillery had also not paid the correct overtime wages to servers, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Federal law prohibits managers from keeping tips from servers.

June 29, 2022

