Wholey's Seafood Market celebrates 113 years in Pittsburgh with "Under the Sea" party

A legendary Pittsburgh landmark is celebrating more than a century of being in business here in our fair city.

On Saturday, Wholey's Seafood Market held a celebration commemorating its 113th anniversary.

The theme, fittingly, was "Under the Sea," and it was complete with live mermaids.

Along with the mermaid tank, there was also a cooking class with a local chef showing how to make some classic seafood dishes.

Co-owner Robert Wholey said it's all to celebrate the loyal customers in Pittsburgh who have made it all possible.

"We would like to thank our customers for their business and for making Wholey a success, thank you very much," he said.

To really put a fine point on the celebration, Wholey's also offered exclusive savings, giveaways, prizes, and even held a birthday cake cutting.

Wholey's has a moment on the hit show The Pitt

Earlier this year, as the city enjoyed its moment in the sun with the Pittsburgh-based medical drama The Pitt, Wholey's found itself in the center of some Yinzer drama.

"You think Wholey's will still be open by the time we get off?" said actor Patrick Ball, who plays Dr. Frank Langdon in the series. He pronounced it "Hol-ees."

After the episode aired, when Dr. Langdon said "Hol-ees," Pittsburghers had some thoughts.

"They're not real Pittsburghers," said Nancy Newman of Pittsburgh.

Muriel Maze, the Marketing Coordinator of Wholey's Market, said the people behind this blunder aren't the only ones to botch the name.

"I know there's a lot of people that come in here that still say 'Wholey's'," Maze said. "We let it slide, you know, it's okay. You pronounce it 'wool-ees', it's like sheep wool."