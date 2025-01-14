What happens if you don't know who is responsible for plowing your street? Here's how it get fixed.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The snowplow that barrels down your street all depends upon where you live, but what if your neighborhood doesn't want to claim you?

That's a unique problem that one woman's street snow-covered with no salt in sight.

The City of Pittsburgh says she lives in the city limits and Baldwin Borough says she definitely doesn't live in Baldwin, but until recently, the people responsible for snowplowing seemed unsure.

So, what's going on - or not going on - on Comer Street?

"It's been very frustrating because it's an everyday ordeal since we've had the snow to get someone here to plow," said Theresa Allan.

Allan said her 85-year-old mother-in-law has lived in her home for 60 years and she's worried about her trying to maneuver to doctors appointments with an unplowed street.

"This is as far as they go - to the telephone pole with the plow and the salt truck," Allan explained.

The fight over a snowplow goes back a while, according to Allan. She said they go through this every year but when she was informed she was under the care of Baldwin, they thought it was time for them to get involved.

She said a plow driver told her mother-in-law she's not seeing a city plow because she lives in Baldwin.

"That's the house my father-in-law grew up in and they've been paying city taxes all these years," Allan said.

Not only have they been paying the taxes, but their kids went to Taylor Allderdice High School.

Her street signs are city signs and after we called the city and explained the mix-up, Pittsburgh Public Works apologized and laid down fresh blue salt.

They said a mistaken plow driver led to the oversight, but said Comer Street is the city and they will be plowing the entire street moving forward.

Now, Allan and her mother-in-law hope that it's resolved for good.

The city responded quickly on Tuesday and said supervisors constantly review routes with all drivers to ensure smaller streets like Comer are not overlooked.

A reminder: 311 accepts snowplow requests 24 hours after the last snow and the city said those requests help the supervisors work with drivers to improve.