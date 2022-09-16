Some Whitehall residents fighting against deer management program

WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) - A new deer culling program is set to take effect in Whitehall this weekend, but some who have befriended the animals are doing everything they can to stop it.

Based on data from a contracted firm, Whitehall borough has some of the highest incidents of deer contact in the entire South Hills area.

Leaders said what started as a public nuisance has now become an issue of public safety.

"America has one solution: if you don't like it, kill it," said Patricia Kenezevich, a decades-long animal advocate.

A resident of Whitehall for more than 50 years, she's made friends with many neighbors along the way, including some of the wild ones.

"They have been a gift of nature to me. I have enjoyed every one of their visits," Kenezevich said.

But not everyone has. According to borough officials, the deer have become overpopulated, causing property and environmental damage.

Between 2017 and 2020, the borough reports vehicle accidents involving deer increased by 175 percent, wildlife complaints by 90 percent and injured or dead deer needing to be removed from roadways and yards by 49 percent.

Mayor James Nowalk also received complaints from residents that the deer have become aggressive towards pets and humans.

"We're not going to wait until we have some disaster before we take some action," Nowalk said.

The borough is launching a deer management program to control it, but Kenezevich and others in the area are fighting it.

"We have people willing to go and sit there and keep the deer away," she said. "That's our only hope."

The $10,000 plan includes a public education campaign about how to co-exist with deer but also an archery program in conjunction with the state Game Commission's deer hunting season where certified archers who must pass a criminal background check and proficiency programs are contracted through suburban wildlife management associates to cull the deer.

"Dying by arrow is long, drawn out and very painful unless you're a very good shot," said Kenezevich.

"One of the reasons we give the proficiency test is we don't want any deer to die a slow painful death," Nowalk said. "We want it to be swift."

To spread awareness about her concerns, Kenezevich and neighbors have been selling and delivering signs to other concerned residents. About 50 have been sold so far. She hopes to gain enough support to convince the borough to consider other methods such as contraceptives, but leaders say this is the least effective and economic option.

The Whitehall police chief said archers will be focusing on large wooded tracks of land in the borough. Residents were able to opt into the program to allow archers on their property. Borough officials said the properties of those who signed up were assessed to determine whether it was safe. Those who were selected can opt out at any time.