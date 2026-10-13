Pittsburgh-area man accused of kidnapping woman, telling her he planned to sexually assault her

A Pittsburgh-area man was arrested after police said he kidnapped and planned to sexually assault a woman.

White Oak police said the woman escaped and found refuge behind the Dollar Tree off Lincoln Way by McClure Lane Sunday night after an incident that started 2.5 miles away in McKeesport at Crawford Village.

Court records said the woman told police that a man she met on a previous date, now identified as 46-year-old Marcus Render, came to her home to show her a photo. When she got inside his car to look at it, she said Render sped off and told her he was kidnapping her. She told officers that while on the ride, Render "firmly grabbed her thigh and told her that she would be having sex with him" that night. When she refused, she said Render told her, "Oh, you don't have a choice."

Eventually, Render pulled up to the Dollar Tree and went into the store, but not before telling the woman not to leave the car.

Police said after waiting a minute, the woman jumped out and told a store employee that if anyone asked where she went, "they didn't see her." This employee told officers she believed the woman was in danger and started to call 911 as they were already showing up.

Render wasn't there, but police said he already had texted the woman saying, "he was just joking with her and that, if he knew she was scared, he would have let her out."

Officers arrested him at his home about five blocks away and charged Render with kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment.

Render remains at the Allegheny County Jail without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.