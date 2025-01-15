White Oak firefighters battle fires in freezing temperatures

White Oak firefighters detail how they fight fires in the freezing cold

WHITE OAK, P.A. (KDKA) -- With the very frigid temperatures we're experiencing – that can make it difficult for people who do work outside, including firefighters.

Rainbow Volunteer Fire Chief Brandon Schmidt knows just that.

"It's nothing that we haven't dealt with before – so the firefighters, they're kind of used to it by this point," said Schmidt.

The temps have been way below freezing – and they could touch below zero next week. Precautions are imperative.

"Firefighters can't do the things that they do without a large support staff," said Schmidt.

That means help from police and public works – even utilities.

"We always have to watch where the water goes after we spray it on the house or whatever's on fire," said Schmidt.

That's because runoff may freeze over and police may have to block off the roads, or they may need some salt.

"Where issues arise – they're very quick to respond to help us out to make sure we can do what we need to do as well," said Schmidt.

As for the firefighters? Damp gear – is not fun.

"Once it gets wet – it's pretty much game over at that point," said Schmidt. "Usually the firefighters themselves will just have extra shirts and socks and underwear – different stuff too."

So many things could happen while fighting fires this time of year. Water from hydrants could freeze up -- but Schmidt says it's all about finding a way to get it done.

"What's gonna happen – is gonna happen, no matter what, but we need to be able to put the water still on the fires."

Schmidt said it's important to practice fire safety all of the time, but especially during this time of the year.