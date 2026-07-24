Dog owner neglected Doberman until the animal "had no life left in him," officials say

A White Oak woman is facing multiple felony charges after investigators said they found neglected animals and a teenager living in dangerous conditions in a home.

Sandra Alvarado faces felony charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated animal cruelty and filing a false report to police in connection with the incident.

The White Oak Police Department said Alvarado called 911, claiming she found a severely emaciated Doberman abandoned along the side of the road. When officers arrived, they found the dog covered in infected wounds, pressure sores and feces.

The animal, police said, was so weak that it could barely lift its head, and veterinarians later determined it was beyond treatment and euthanized it.

Police say that's when Alvarado's story quickly began to unravel. Veterinary records and neighbors identified the Doberman as her own dog, prompting investigators to obtain a search warrant for the home.

Police say Alvarado later admitted she made up the story because she was afraid of getting into trouble.

Dawn Weichler, an animal control officer, said this is one of the worst cases of neglect she's ever seen. She believes Alvarado stopped feeding the dog.

"His eyes were open, he'd look at you, but he just had no life left in him," she said. "He was done."

However, police say this investigation didn't end with the dog.

According to the criminal complaint, officers obtained a search warrant and found flies and fleas throughout the home, moldy food, garbage, animal waste and unsecured firearms.

Four cats were removed, code enforcement condemned the home, and investigators say the conditions posed an immediate danger to the 16-year-old living there.