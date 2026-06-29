Burglary at White Oak Athletic Association concession stand under investigation

A concession stand for children's athletics in White Oak Borough was burglarized the same week it was hosting an event for its kids.

The White Oak Athletic Association says the incident happened at one of its stands at a ballfield sometime between June 19 and 23.

The "Grinch," as the association described the thief on social media, left just a penny behind, among other bits of dropped change.

Officials believe the thief broke through a locked front door to get the money. The association says that the locked door led to a bathroom, and it's believed the thief then climbed through an HVAC vent, causing damage to the facility, only to steal a little over $100 in cash for the association's activities.

"It's frustrating to see the time and effort that so many volunteers and families put into supporting our kids be impacted by something like this," a statement from the association read. "Every dollar raised through our concessions (and all of our programs) should go right back into the kids."

The association says that funding is already extremely tough. While bills go up and community support is stretched, every dollar matters.

Now, instead of putting funds toward athletic equipment, improvements, uniforms, and opportunities for players, they have to spend more on security.

White Oak's police chief told KDKA-TV that they are actively investigating the incident.

If you have any information about the break-in and stolen money, you are asked to contact the White Oak Borough Police Department.