Decision on future of Century III Mall postponed for 30 days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The future of Century III Mall remains in limbo as of this morning.

A hearing this morning involved the state's effort to take it over and eventually demolish it, but the judge put a 30-day hold on the decision as the building's ownership, Moonbeam Capital, works on their own solution.

Even though the judge granted Moonbeam more time, she also included a list of expectations to get done on the mall in the meantime.

