Construction equipment in place as demolition of Century III Mall becomes inevitable

Construction equipment prepares for demolition of Century III Mall

Construction equipment prepares for demolition of Century III Mall

Construction equipment prepares for demolition of Century III Mall

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - The signs are up and the construction equipment is in place around the Century III Mall.

The signs read "Neiswonger Construction" and according to their social media pages, tearing down the mall is their next big project.

RELATED STORIES:

Right now, it's unclear when the demolition of the mall could begin.

West Mifflin Code Enforcement officials have said Neiswonger crews have been working in the old JCPenney to clear out anything left behind ahead of the demolition.

A judge recently gave Moonbeam, the owners of the property, 30 days to make progress on demolishing the property otherwise the state would take over the property.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details