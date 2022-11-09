Democrats claim to flip Pa. House for first time since 2010

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some votes are still being counted, but Pennsylvania Democrats claim they will have at least the 102 seats necessary to flip the state House, party leaders said during a press conference outside Independence Hall on Wednesday. It would be the first time the Democrats have controlled the House since 2010.

Democrats haven't controlled Pennsylvania's Senate since 1993, but that part of the government will remain under Republican control.

If the results are confirmed, Pennsylvania is also poised to have its first-ever female speaker of the Pennsylvania House: Joanna McClinton, an African American woman who represents parts of Delaware and Philadelphia counties.

"Pennsylvania voters rejected - overwhelmingly - fear," McClinton said. "Pennsylvania voters overwhelmingly rejected hatred. Pennsylvania voters overwhelmingly rejected division."

Both parties expected redistricting to help Democrats gain seats, even though it was a long shot.

Democrats considered the redistricting fair, but Republicans thought it was gerrymandering to favor the Democrats. Most Independent analysts called the new map neutral to slightly favoring the GOP by one seat.

The House GOP spokesman has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Along with flipping the House, Democrats had a successful Election Day in Pennsylvania.

Josh Shapiro beat out Republican Doug Mastriano to become The Commonwealth's next governor, while John Fetterman won Pat Toomey's Senate seat to defeat Mehmet Oz.

CBS3's Seth Kaplan contributed to this report.