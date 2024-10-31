Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor challenged by Democrat Malcolm Kenyatta

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's called a state row office contest or down-ballot race, but the choice of a state auditor general can be important to taxpayers.

The state auditor general is the chief investigator of whether state money is spent in accordance with the law. Past auditors include Bob Casey, Barbara Hafer, Jack Wagner and Eugene DePasquale.

The current auditor general is Republican Tim DeFoor, who wants a second term.

"It's my life mission. You don't hear a lot of people saying that they enjoy being an auditor, but I actually enjoy being an auditor," DeFoor said.

DeFoor, who worked as an investigator for the Office of Attorney General and UPMC Health Plan before being elected Dauphin County controller and then state auditor general, says he's the one candidate with auditing experience.

"I am not using this office for another political aspiration. If you look at my entire career, it's based on one thing: making sure that our tax dollars are being spent in the way that they're supposed to be spent. I've done that my entire career," he said.

DeFoor's Democratic opponent is Philadelphia state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who says the incumbent has been invisible.

"He's had four years. He's effectively done nothing. And when he has done something, he's done it wrong," Kenyatta said.

DeFoor says he is not a politician seeking publicity.

"We produce 3,700 audits a year, and I may not be having a press conference every week — I am not going to do a press conference just to hold a press conference. I'm not going to do that. We constantly do press releases," DeFoor said.

Kenyatta acknowledges he's not an auditor but says he knows state government and wants tax dollars to be spent accomplishing what they are supposed to.

"The auditor general's job is not to be Pennsylvania's chief accountant. The job is to be Pennsylvania's watchdog."

"What we need is somebody that understands state government, that understands how to run and manage a big agency, and that understands how to have a real vision. This is not about our CV other than our clear vision for the future," Kenyatta said.

As for DeFoor's charge that Kenyatta is a politician looking for another job, Kenyatta said, "I'm, first of all, committed to running, to serving my full term and hopefully be back here, Jon, in four years asking the people of Pennsylvania to give me a second term, but I would highlight for your viewers – Tim DeFoor has been in public office longer than me."

This race has not gotten much attention, leaving it up to voters to sort out the candidates. In addition to Republican DeFoor and Democrat Kenyatta, there are three other candidates on the ballot – members of the Libertarian, American Solidarity and Constitution parties.