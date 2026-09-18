Program lets kids learn to play string instruments at no cost in Westmoreland County

Music can take you on a journey without leaving your seat or help you express yourself without saying a word. But for some, there are financial barriers that keep them from being able to learn and perform.

For Sarah Ferrell, the cello is more than just an instrument; it's life.

"Honestly, I don't really remember a time where I wasn't playing cello and doing performances and playing with others," she said. "I'm also just passionate about the arts in general."

She's a cellist in the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and a conductor for the Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra. Her latest endeavor is to teach students who are part of the symphony's String Pathways Scholarship Program.

"I would love for people to have the opportunity to be able to learn an instrument without having to worry about the money side of it," Ferrell said.

This program will allow five children around the age of elementary and middle school to learn the viola or cello at no cost. Between an instrument, space, and lessons, that could normally be $5,000 to $8,000 a year.

"We want students to be able to enjoy learning and exploring on something that maybe they thought about and they just kind of dismissed because they knew that their parents didn't have the money," said Michael Rozell, the executive director of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra.

With the help of foundations and private donors, instruments were bought or donated. The five students selected for this program will be introduced to the instruments and have weekly group instruction and performance opportunities.

"We'll be looking for those that describe a passion for this experience," said Kathleen Campbell with the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Seton Hill University.

The benefits of music and being part of it go beyond becoming the next Mozart or Beyoncé, depending on your taste. It allows students to learn skills like practice, scheduling, community and teamwork.

"This could be a whole other interview about the benefits of music and music education," Rozell said.

Arguably the most important benefit is confidence.

"'Wow, I've learned this thing. I've worked through all the difficult issues of having to learn the instruments and now I can play a piece, and people know what it is and I can go and perform,'" Ferrell said.

The hope is to expand this program to 10 students in the future. If you would like to help with this program at all, you're asked to contact the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra.