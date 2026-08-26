Here's what to know about the 2026 Westmoreland Fair

The Westmoreland Fair is one of the biggest events in the county each year.

"We have a little bit of everything at Westmoreland Fair," said Randy Gillis, the fair's vice president. "We have the carnival, the livestock, the grandstand events, we have free entertainment, so we have a little bit of everything here."

While Wednesday afternoon was all about senior bingo and good food, the next three days of the fair feature things like a tractor driving competition on Thursday, a 4-H rifle contest on Friday, a demolition derby on Saturday and so much more.

When asked what they look forward to each year, Rich and MaryAnn Shurick of Grapeville said, "The food and the cows. We love the cows."

And speaking of cows, animals are always a big draw here. The petting zoo is open throughout the fair, giving kids the chance to get up close with animals both big and small. And for the Ptaszkiewicz family from Irwin, that's a big part of what makes the fair a great family day out.

"Between the rides they have that the kids can ride, and they get to see the animals sometimes for the first time up close, pet them and everything, you walk around and enjoy the outside — it's perfect for a family day out," Joe Ptaszkiewicz said.

The fair runs until Saturday. The admission price is $10 at the gate. It includes parking, amusement rides and admission to all commercial and agricultural exhibitions. Grandstand arena events are not included. More information on the Westmoreland Fair can be found online.