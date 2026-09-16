A Westmoreland County man was wrongly arrested after being misidentified. Here's how and why it happened.

A Westmoreland County father said he was handcuffed, shackled and jailed for nearly seven hours for someone else's crime.

Larry Miller said he walked into a Greensburg courtroom on Friday for a divorce proceeding, and when he left at its conclusion, two sheriff's deputies were waiting at the door with a warrant for his arrest.

There was just one problem: they had the wrong Larry Miller.

Miller said he spent three hours in a holding cell in the courthouse, and then he was shackled and transported to the county prison, where he was held for several hours.

Miller is 57, and the man they were looking for is 44. The other issue was that the warrant had the other Miller's picture on it.

"I'm upset this happened to me, and wondering how this could have happened to me," he said. "I had no idea what was going on at the time. Nobody showed me anything, nobody said anything other than there's a warrant for your arrest."

Miller said he initially thought he had an unpaid parking ticket or a speeding violation from "way in the past."

He was supposed to pick up his daughter from the school bus, but instead, he spent about three hours in the basement in a holding cell with about a dozen other prisoners. Then came the shackles. He was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison, where he was locked up again.

"Being in that cell, I already struggle with anxiety issues. That was tough," he said.

Miller is a U.S. Army combat veteran, and he said being confined brought back anxiety from his time in combat. All the while, Miller said the information showed they had the wrong man.

The ages were different, the address didn't match, and neither did the Social Security number. There was even a picture on the warrant, and it wasn't him.

"There's a picture, a little 2 by 2, black-and-white picture of a man, that Larry Miller, who the warrant was for, I'm like, 'that's not me,'" he said.

The sheriff's office said the county prison eventually alerted them that Miller may have been misidentified.

In a statement provided to KDKA-TV, the sheriff said, "An immediate verification was conducted, and the individual was released from custody. An internal review is underway, and the matter will be thoroughly examined."

Nearly seven hours after he was first taken into custody, Miller said he was given a courtesy ride back to the courthouse, but not given an apology.