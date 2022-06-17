Westmoreland County man gets 5 years for distributing child pornography on Kik

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County man who prosecutors said had thousands of child porn images was sentenced to prison.

Matthew Buchinsky of New Alexandria pleaded guilty to distributing material depicting the sexual exploitation of minors and was sentenced to prison, federal prosecutors announced Friday. He was sentenced to five years followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Officials said Buchinsky distributed videos and images depicting the sexual exploitation of minors to other people using the instant message software app Kik.

When police raided his home, prosecutors said they found more than 8,000 explicit videos and images, some including infants and toddlers.

Before imposing the sentence, the judge emphasized the dangerous nature of Buchinsky's crimes and said she hoped he'd take advantage of sex offender treatment while in jail.