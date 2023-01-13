Westmoreland County man faces child porn charges

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Greensburg police say a call to ChildLine lead to the arrest of a man.

It was around 8:30 a.m. on Friday when Greensburg police descended on a Forest Avenue home looking for 37-year-old Paul Fogle.

"Officers and detectives were following up on an arrest warrant and a search warrant they had on an individual that was wanted on charges of child pornography," Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning said.

According to investigators, a ChildLine tip lead them to Fogle, who allegedly asked a 16-year-old girl to send him a graphic video of the girl engaged in various sexual acts.

"During this investigation, we already know that Paul Fogle had sent links to PornHub and other types of sexually-oriented websites and they had conversations of things he wanted her to do," Denning said.

During Friday morning's search of Fogle's residence, investigators say they recovered various items, including cell phones and a computer. Police also say they discovered a small marijuana growing operation inside the home.

Investigators say Fogle used his age and experience to emotionally manipulate the girl into doing anything he wanted.

"It's disgusting in nature, and we're just glad we're able to stop it now," Denning said.

He faces multiple felony charges, and police say they're not ruling out more potential counts.