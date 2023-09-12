Westmoreland County man drowns in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (KDKA) -- A man from Westmoreland County drowned off the coast of Hilton Head.

David Owens, age 64 of North Huntingdon, died on Monday.

Hilton Head Beach Patrol told reporters in South Carolina that people on the beach spotted Owens and lifeguards pulled him to shore. He appeared to be swimming alone.

It's the second drowning in the last two weeks on the island, CBS affiliate WTOC reported.

Beach Patrol said a rip current advisory is in place for Tuesday and is likely for the next several days because of Hurricane Lee, which is churning out at sea as a Category 3 storm.