Westmoreland County man arrested in child sex sting

A man from Westmoreland County was arrested in a child sex sting in Fayette County, authorities said.

Vance Stabley was lured and caught by an online predator group, Predator Poachers Long Island. On Tuesday, police said the 64-year-old man drove 25 miles from his home in Westmoreland County to Areford Community Park in South Union Township.

Police said he believed he was meeting a teenager he had met on social media for sex.

"This individual was clearly targeting who he believed was a 13-year-old girl that he had met online, traveled away from his home to a public park where children play," Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele told KDKA-TV.

State police in Uniontown responded to the park after getting a call from the online group. Aubele said troopers arrested Stabley and found evidence of his alleged crimes.

"When we came upon the suspect and placed him into custody and observed the vehicle, it was very apparent to us he intended to engage in sexual activity inside that vehicle," Aubele said.

State police said the online group provided investigators with printouts of social media and text messages that were exchanged. Police paperwork said Stabley confessed to his intentions of having sex with the teen at the park inside his vehicle.

Authorities said they served search warrants and uncovered more evidence, including Stabley allegedly sending a nude photo of himself to a suspected minor. He is facing a list of charges, including statutory sexual assault. He is in the Fayette County Prison.

"We served search warrants on multiple devices and a home where we found what is called child sexual abuse material, child pornography," Aubele said.

According to the criminal complaint, Stabley also admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl. KDKA also learned this case isn't the first against him. In 1994, Stabley pleaded guilty to indecent assault in Penn Hills.