Pittsburgh-area man accused of raping girl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 39-year-old Westmoreland County man is accused of raping a girl, authorities said.

Randy Shipley has been charged with rape forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault under 16 in connection with the incident, a news release from the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday.

The news release said the Latrobe Police Department began investigating after allegations in February. Authorities said officers responded to an apartment in Latrobe after a teenager told police she was raped by Shipley.

"The victim claimed that Shipley forced her to drink alcohol before he allegedly sexually assaulted her," the news release said.

Police talked to Shipley, who denied the allegations, the news release said. The DA's office said in the news release that when police asked Shipley if he believed his DNA would be located on the victim's clothing, he said, "Not at all" and "Not even a 1 percent chance."

The news release said the crime lab determined Shipley "was a likely match from the evidence obtained and was charged accordingly."