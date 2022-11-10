Police break up catalytic converter theft ring in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say they broke up a catalytic converter theft ring.

Investigators say the four suspects hit various businesses in the area and allegedly stole tens of thousand of dollars worth of the valuable car exhaust parts.

According to state police, Debbra McAdams, Steven Aukerman, Vince Skillings and a man investigators identify as William Glover III stole prized exhaust system parts at various places including Hilltop Motors in Hempfield Township and the Valero RV dealership on State Route 66 in Salem Township.

Investigators said a man who was near the Valero RV center told them he saw a man later identified as Aukerman cutting the items from several vehicles while Skillings acted as lookout.

The witness told police the suspects allegedly ditched a backpack full of catalytic converters behind a guard rail near the RV dealership and get into a waiting car allegedly driven by McAdamsm who allegedly had her 9-year-old child in the vehicle as the alleged thefts were being committed.

"For several months we had an increase and have come to a conclusion from a person that was just headed home and they did a great job by seeing suspicious activity and then calling," said Trooper Steve Limani.

All four suspects face multiple felony theft counts and investigators say the total amount of damage done to the vehicles is over $75,000.