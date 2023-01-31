Watch CBS News
Westmoreland Bar Association hosting free child custody clinic

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Westmoreland Bar Association is getting ready for a free clinic to help with child custody issues.

The organization said child custody legal questions are the top reason people give them a call. Starting in February, you can get a free consultation with an association lawyer.

They're now taking appointments for 20-minute sessions on Feb. 9 at their headquarters on Maple Avenue in Greensburg.

Anyone who wants to make an appointment should call the association at 724-834-6730.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 7:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

