Westmoreland Bar Association hosting free child custody clinic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Westmoreland Bar Association is getting ready for a free clinic to help with child custody issues.

The organization said child custody legal questions are the top reason people give them a call. Starting in February, you can get a free consultation with an association lawyer.

They're now taking appointments for 20-minute sessions on Feb. 9 at their headquarters on Maple Avenue in Greensburg.

Anyone who wants to make an appointment should call the association at 724-834-6730.