Pittsburgh-area man found guilty of killing wife at U-Haul facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man accused of killing his wife at a U-Haul facility last year was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced on Thursday that Alfred Steele of Apollo was found guilty following a four-day trial.

He was accused of killing Kelly Steele at the U-Haul facility on Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell in May 2022. Officials said he shot his wife in the back of the head when they met at the facility and turned himself in to police after the shooting, confessing to the crime.

Court documents previously claimed Alfred Steele had a gun ready and waiting in the rental unit where he shot and killed his wife.

"I want to thank the jury for their time and consideration shown to this case that meant so much to the family of Kelly Steele," Zicarelli said in a release. "A mother lost her daughter and two children lost their mother, and while this verdict will not bring her back, I hope this brings them a sense of closure and justice. I am also grateful for the professionalism and dedication shown by Assistant District Attorneys Adam Barr and Katie Ranker who prosecuted this case on behalf of the Commonwealth."

Last year, those who knew Kelly told KDKA-TV that she was a good person who deserved a better fate.

Alfred will be sentenced in the next 90 days, the district attorney's office said on Thursday.