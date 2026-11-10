Western Pennsylvania vehicle crashes involving deer are on the rise, PennDOT says

Vehicle crashes involving deer in the Pittsburgh area are on the rise, with unsettling regularity.

The results of those crashes can be devastating, and with no way to change the actions of the deer, PennDOT does its best to warn drivers.

Deer crossing warning signs aren't just placed randomly, and they can ultimately save lives.

Crashes involving deer can be sometimes heartbreaking, like one occurrence in late October where a Latrobe man was killed when his motorcycle hit a deer in Unity Township.

But most crashes are like an instance that happened over the weekend when a deer came over the median barrier of Route 28 in the area of Cheswick and a driver was helpless to avoid it.

"Deer do a lot of damage," said PennDOT District 11 Assistant Executive Lori Musto.

The Pennsylvania State Police told Musto they've had lots of crashes in that area of Route 28.

"We do get concerns coming in stating just that that there's a lot of accidents in a particular area or a short distance where there seems to be a lot of deer crossing," Musto said.

Musto said that when you see a deer crossing sign on the highway, they're far from randomly placed.

"Our folks go out and they take a look at the area," Musto said. "Is there evidence of deer crossing? Or in this case of 28, is there evidence of multiple accidents where deer have been struck? And then, do we have room to place up a deer sign?"

Deer tend to follow terrain and the same paths repeatedly, so when a pattern emerges and the crashes occur, a warning sign goes up.

"Heads up," Musto said. "That is where we have seen evidence of deer crossing or an increase risk of accidents occurring."

First responders say that for the sake of your safety and of those driving around you, when you see a deer crossing sign, slow down, be on the alert, and scan both sides of the road for any movement.