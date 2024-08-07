Fire chiefs from across Western Pennsylvania gather in Cranberry for training in new technology

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - New mobile trailer technology offers firefighters new ways to train. Chiefs from across Western Pennsylvania gathered in Cranberry Wednesday to test them out.

Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook describes what it means to be a firefighter.

"It all comes down to protecting property and saving lives," Cook said.

However, like any job, they too require training. Cook said it's even more the case as the environment they work in is constantly evolving as well.

"The change in focus from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric vehicles has created a huge change in operations for fire departments over the last five, six years," Cook said.

It's just one example and is why chiefs from 40 different agencies came together at Cranberry's Public Safety Training Center.

They learned about some new tools with the help of the firefighting safety company, Draeger. They're mobile trailers that are computer-controlled and can simulate various situations from burning with liquid fuels to search and rescue…

Cranberry Township Chief Scott Garing said specifically, that they allow crews to train right in their backyard at their own stations, something that's important for volunteer agencies.

"Having it accessible, having it available, and utilizing it to its fullest potential, will make our firefighters better at what they do," Garing said.

They're enhancing training in a job that can be the difference between life and death.

"We have to continue to provide response and protection to the communities that we're sworn to serve so you know, that's where education and training comes in to maintain that edge," Cook said.