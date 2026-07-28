How many bridges in western Pennsylvania are in poor condition? Here's what the data shows.

Governor Josh Shapiro touted his administration's efforts to repair bridges across the state at the opening of the Commercial Street Bridge on Monday. He said they have repaired about 1,900 bridges.

What are the conditions of other bridges across western Pennsylvania?

Across the state, there are almost 33,000 bridges. Of those, 4,293 are in poor condition; the rest are considered to be in fair or good condition. That's about 13%.

"The big challenge is knowing where to spend your money so it does the most amount of good," PennDOT District 12 assistant district executive Jeremy Hughes said.

Locally, in Allegheny County, 205 out of 1,823 are rated poor. In Fayette County, there are 101 out of 558 bridges rated in poor condition. This includes local and state bridges. Two of the biggest bridges people notice in Allegheny County are the Swindell Bridge over the Parkway North and the California Avenue Bridge along Route 65.

"There has been repair work going on. Some of that smaller-scale work is to keep them safe until we get to the bigger projects," Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure chief engineer Eric Setzler said.

Since the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse in 2022, Pittsburgh crews have closed bridges that were deemed too dangerous. Bridges are inspected every two years or less if they are in worse shape.

"We are doing work all the way from small maintenance work all the way up to full replacement, and we will not hesitate to close a bridge if necessary," Setzler said.

PennDOT follows a similar protocol for inspections. They say the challenge is that the bridges built during the interstate boom after World War II are nearing the end of their lives.

"That was 80 years ago. Those are all getting to the end of their life, and it's time to do something to them," Hughes said.

Options include preserving, rehabbing, or full rebuilding, which is the costliest.

A full, county-by-county map breakdown can be found at this link.

Here is a list of the number of bridges and bridges in poor condition in each county.