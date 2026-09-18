West Virginia woman left husband on toilet for 19 hours, leading to his death, authorities say

A West Virginia woman is facing charges after investigators said she left her husband on the toilet for 19 hours, leading to his death.

According to court paperwork, the investigation began on Aug. 21 after adult services and law enforcement learned about a 76-year-old at Ruby Memorial Hospital who appeared to have been abused or neglected.

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office said 75-year-old Margaret Rog's husband, who had been diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer's, legal blindness and other conditions that classified him as an incapacitated adult, relied on her for care at their home at Orchard Crossing in Morgantown.

Investigators said that Rog's husband went to the bathroom on Aug. 20 around 3 p.m., but was unable to get up. Rog couldn't get him up either, so detectives said she left him there.

He wasn't found until about 10 a.m. the next day when a speech therapist arrived for an in-home visit and realized he was in "dangerously poor condition and unresponsive on the toilet," a detective wrote in the criminal complaint. Shortly after the speech therapist arrived, 911 was called.

While Rog's husband was sitting there for about 19 hours, the sheriff's office said she didn't give him any food, water or medication. She heard him groaning in pain and knew he needed help but didn't call anyone, detectives said. She's accused of going to bed that night, leaving her husband alone and unresponsive in the bathroom.

The criminal complaint said Rog made "several statements and admissions" that "incriminated herself" and "indicated she comprehended the victim's need for assistance but deliberately decided against providing any assistance."

On Aug. 31, the sheriff's office learned the victim had died, and the injuries he suffered from staying on the toilet for 19 hours "were determined to have been significant contributing factors to his death."

Rog has been charged with abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult.