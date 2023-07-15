West Virginia woman receives more than 1,700 cards for 105th birthday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman in West Virginia celebrated her 105th birthday in style.

Myrtle Brabb turned 105 years old on July 4, and thanks to some help from the Hinton Hope Foundation and the public, it may be her most memorable birthday yet.

According to a Facebook post from the foundation, Brabb received more than 1,700 birthday cards. Prior to her birthday, the foundation posted on Facebook asking the community to send her birthday cards, and they responded in a big way.

Brabb, a resident at Main Street Care in Hinton, "had the best 105th birthday," a Facebook post from the foundation said.

"Little did we know that she would receive SO many! Her niece, Juanita Brooks, would like to thank everyone who made her day so special," the post added.

She also received a letter and certification from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

"Here's to many more healthy and happy days for Myrtle," the foundation posted.