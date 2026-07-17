West Virginia University's Washington Center faces questions over low student enrollment

A state-funded center at West Virginia University is facing growing scrutiny.

The Washington Center for Civics, Culture and Statesmanship was created by state lawmakers and funded with taxpayer dollars. Now, questions are being raised about whether the program is attracting the students it was designed to serve.

The center was created by the West Virginia legislature in 2025 as an independent entity housed at the university to promote civic education and what supporters call viewpoint diversity on college campuses.

It came after the university eliminated academic programs, cut faculty positions, and restructured itself during its controversial academic transformation a few years ago.

Today, the center offers 19 courses ranging from "Woke" to "The New Right." But enrollment has become a point of contention.

Earlier this summer, reports indicated that only one student was enrolled in the center's courses. University officials now say that number has increased to two students enrolled in four classes as of July 15.

For junior civil engineering major Dylan McCumbers, the issue is about priorities.

"It does make me quite angry. I really value diversity in humanities education. I think it's a tragedy that we've lost pretty much the entire world languages department. We've lost all math graduate majors."

McCumbers says it's frustrating to see new programs funded after dozens of others were eliminated.

"It kind of frustrates me how they are so willing to cut all these other programs, and then now they're willing to bring in new programs and hire new faculty."

Supporters say the center was created to encourage civic education, free inquiry and open debate.

Director Patrick Miller is adamant that success won't be measured solely by enrollment.

"Success in the first two years will be demonstrated by a growing number of students who testify to the excellence of our teaching and our commitment to free speech in an educational environment that prefers ideological conformity to truth. Success after that? The sky's the limit," Miller said.

But McCumbers says the concerns that inspired the center don't reflect what he's experienced in the classroom.

"I've never really run across any examples where 'left-wing ideology' has been spoon-fed or shoved down my throat in any of my classes."

While center leaders say the program is still in its infancy, McCumbers believes the lack of student interest raises questions about its future.

"I haven't really seen the interest in the Washington Center at WVU. A lot of people I know don't know about it. I've had to tell my friends about the Washington Center, and they're like, 'What's that?'" McCumbers explained.

Center officials say the program is still being built and faculty are being added.