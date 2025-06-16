West Virginia University warns of bear spotted near campus

West Virginia University is asking students to be on alert after a black bear was seen near the downtown area of campus on Monday.

University police issued a community notice, saying a black bear had been reported near the Personal Rapid Transit Central Maintenance Facility on Eighth Street.

Police said officers quickly responded, though they weren't able to find anything when they got there. A bear was, however, captured on surveillance footage.

(Photo provided by West Virginia University police)

University police said anyone who sees a bear should call 911.

What to do if you see a black bear

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says black bears are seldom aggressive and attacks are rare.

Black bear activity fluctuates yearly based on natural food production, which means bears are most active in May and June after they emerge from their dens, the DNR says. Food from humans is usually much higher in calories and much easier to get than food in the wild, which is why black bears can be seen this time of year.

If you see a black bear before it notices you, the DNR says to stand still before quietly moving away in the opposite direction. If the bear notices you, don't run, because that may trigger a chase response. Back away slowly in the opposite direction.

It's also recommended that people keep dogs leashed, because letting dogs chase or bark at bears "is asking for trouble," and to leave your earbuds at home so you can be more aware of your surroundings.