Body found during search for man who had been missing for 10 days in West Virginia

A body was found during the search for a man from West Virginia who had been missing for 10 days.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that investigators found remains and a vehicle while searching for 82-year-old James Hedrick. The West Virginia man was last seen on June 8 in the Elkins area of Randolph County.

The sheriff's office said that while searching along an old, logging-style county road on Thursday around 2 p.m., Hedrick's vehicle, a black Subaru Forester, was found. Investigators then searched the area and found a body.

"The identity of the deceased is currently unconfirmed," the news release said. "Final confirmation will be determined following an examination by the West Virginia State Medical Examiner's Office."

Authorities said since the 82-year-old man's disappearance, a "continuous, coordinated" search has been underway involving law enforcement agencies, first responders, volunteers and the Hedrick family. Officials previously asked people in the Elkins area to check their security cameras from June 8 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. to help find Hedrick.

Officials said last week that due to the man's age and medical conditions, there is "a concern for his safety and well-being."

"The Sheriff's Office also extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Hedrick during this difficult time," Thursday's news release said.

The news release said the investigation remains active. No other information was released on Thursday.