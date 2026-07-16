West Virginia crash leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

Three people were killed and two were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 in Jackson County, West Virginia, officials said.

The deadly crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday on I-77 North near mile marker 119, according to a post on X from West Virginia 511. CBS affiliate WOWK reported that the crash happened in the Goldtown area. The identity of the three victims was not released as of Thursday night.

WOWK reported that an investigation found that the driver of a Red Dodge pickup truck crossed the median and hit the driver of a Black Kia head-on. Two people in the Kia and one person in the pickup truck were killed in the collision.

The driver of a gray sedan and a tractor-trailer driver were involved in the crash, the news outlet reported. They sustained minor injuries.

In a post on Facebook, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said the crash was "absolutely devastating."

"Three families lost a loved one today," Mellinger said. "Jackson County, in particular, lost a really, really good man today."

"Hug your family a little tighter tonight, hug your kids a little tighter tonight," he added. "And know that we're still one of the fortunate ones here on this Earth that do not have to lay a family member to rest."

The crash shut down the stretch of interstate for hours, but it reopened on Thursday afternoon. Mellinger, in his video post, thanked all the first responders who assisted at the scene.