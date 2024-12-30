Pennsylvania man charged in West Virginia shooting that killed 2, injured 2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man was charged in a shooting in Calhoun County, West Virginia, that killed two and injured two others.

Noah Tribioli, of Columbia, is accused of killing two people and wounding two others in the Saturday morning shooting in Grantsville, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported.

The newspaper reported that law enforcement was called to reports of a shooting off Pine Creek Road around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

West Virginia State Police told the newspaper that when law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, they found Jodee Tribioli, of Grantsville, and Carole Heagy, of Mount Gretna, Pennsylvania, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Steve Tribioli, of Grantsville, and Claude Heagy, of Mount Gretna, were reportedly found with gunshot wounds and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported that 28-year-old Noah Tribioli was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody by law enforcement in Fayette County, West Virginia, later that day.

He was arraigned on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, malicious wounding and attempting to commit felony charges. He was taken to the Southern Regional Jail in West Virginia and denied bond, the newspaper reported.

State police told The Parkersburg News and Sentinel that Steve Tribioli was last listed in critical condition and Claude Heagy was last listed in stable condition. The suspect was reportedly the son of Steve Tribioli.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

Mount Gretna is in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania. Columbia is in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.