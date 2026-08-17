Man accused of beating another man to death in bar fight in West Virginia

A man in West Virginia is accused of beating another man to death in a bar fight over the weekend.

Tyrone Washington Jr. is charged with second-degree murder and malicious assault in connection with the fight at EZ Street that killed Cecil Pomeroy Jr. on Saturday, according to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement was called to the bar in St. Albans around 1 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a fight, according to the sheriff's office. At the scene, authorities found Pomeroy lying unconscious in the bar's parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said the investigation found that Pomeroy and Washington got into an argument, which then escalated to Washington striking Pomeroy several times. The victim suffered "life threatening injuries," though the exact nature of his injuries or what led up to the argument was not released by the sheriff's office.

According to the criminal complaint, obtained by CBS affiliate WOWK, Washington told investigators he got into the fight after he was called a racial slur.

In a post on Facebook, EZ Street called the fight a "tragic incident," adding that it is cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones of the individual who passed away," the post said.

"We recognize the seriousness of this loss and the impact it has on everyone involved."