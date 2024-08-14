Pittsburgh nurses hold rally outside hospital on eve of final contract negotiations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nurses at West Penn Hospital rallied outside the hospital on Wednesday on the eve of final contract negotiations.

Dozens of nurses stood in front of West Penn Hospital, flanked by elected officials and supporters, demanding more money and help. If not, they said they have no problem walking.

"It's amazing to see so many West Penn nurses here," said McKenzie Reed, a critical care nurse. "We are united, we are strong. Let's hear it for West Penn nurses."

The rally was part of a push from the Service Employee International Union to pressure Allegheny Health Network for better working conditions. Among the demands were calls for more staffing and better pay to retain current nurses and hire additional experienced nurses.

"We need to hire 100 additional nurses to ensure the highest level of care for our patients," Reed said. "That's why we are here to demand that AHN make major investments in the nurse workforce just like they did at AGH."

The union is drawing inspiration from the three-year contract negotiated by union nurses at Allegheny General Hospital last fall, when leaders committed to raising start rates to $40 an hour.

"We haven't yet seen administration agree to a serious investment in nursing that would turn this tide," ER nurse Jordan Mankiewicz said.

According to data from the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania has one of the worst nursing shortages in the country, with 20,000 unfulfilled positions.

"We don't want to go on strike. But make no bones about it. We're sure the hell not afraid of it either," Darrin Kelly of the Allegheny/Fayette Labor Council.

If an agreement can't be met, the nurses will hold a strike vote on Aug. 21.