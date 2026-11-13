Pittsburgh woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after unexpectedly giving birth in a bathroom

A West Mifflin woman, who had multiple warrants out for her arrest, is now facing multiple charges after unexpectedly giving birth while sitting on the toilet.

According to the criminal complaint, Alyssa Katich has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and prohibited acts.

On the morning of October 24, West Mifflin Police were dispatched to a home on Sylvan Avenue to help Baldwin Emergency Medical Services with a call regarding a woman who had just unexpectedly given birth. Dispatch had told both police and EMS that the woman told 911 she had given birth, but was unaware she had been pregnant, and that the child was inside the toilet bowl, covered in blood and crying.

Once on the scene, officers and medics were able to get the newborn out of the toilet and perform first aid, as well as remove the umbilical cord, which had been loosely wrapped around the newborn's neck.

Both were taken to separate hospitals to be treated.

Police then learned that Katich had two warrants for her arrest for failing to appear in court related to charges out of West Mifflin and Munhall.

That's when police went to the hospital to question her about the situation, and she informed police she had both smoked marijuana and had done cocaine. She told police she had found the cocaine in her bedroom while cleaning.

After obtaining a warrant to search Katich's home, they found several blunts that emitted a strong odor of marijuana, a vial containing brown residue, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

The newborn, who had been taken to UPMC Children's Hospital, had to be intubated and also tested positive for cannabinoids and cocaine. Ultimately, the child was extubated after showing improvement.

Police also reviewed the audio from the 911 call when Katich gave birth. She had told dispatch that she was unaware she had been pregnant and ended up giving birth after going to the bathroom, but also told the dispatcher she was in shock and could not pick up the newborn.

Once police finished the investigation, they recommended that Katich be charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and prohibited acts.