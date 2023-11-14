Pittsburgh-area school board member denies sharing football game plan with playoff opponent

By: KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa (KDKA) — A West Mifflin School Board member accused of sharing the football team's playbook with its playoff opponent says he "didn't give no inside information."

School director Mark Yuhas was accused of sharing details about the Titans offense with a coach from the team's opponent last week, Elizabeth Forward.

Yuhas said he was in the area on Nov. 8 while the Elizabeth Forward Warriors were practicing. While watching, Yuhas said he and Warriors coach Jacob DeMarco got into a heated exchange.

"All I just said was I wish I was going to be here Friday night to watch them run wildcat," he said.

West Mifflin and Elizabeth Forward faced off on Nov. 10 in the Class 3A quarterfinals, with the Warriors winning 42-21.

On Monday, the district sent a letter to parents. Superintendent Jeffrey Soles wrote, in part, that, "the facts the district has gathered correlate with the accusations made."

Yuhas' son, Shane, was an assistant coach at West Mifflin and told KDKA-TV on Tuesday that he was terminated on Nov. 10 just hours before the playoff game.

"They said they did a thorough investigation, but I was never questioned, never asked anything," Shane Yuhas said. "I think I was used as a pawn in a political game."

Mark Yuhas said resigning is out of the question.

"I am speaking out to all the west Mifflin community," he said. "Come, come to the meeting Thursday, come hear what I have to say and at the end, then you could make an honest judgment."

Responding to the incident, the Elizabeth Forward superintendent said he is happy with how his staff handled this situation.

KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah also reached out to Soles, asking him to respond to claims that this matter is politically driven, but KDKA-TV did not hear back.