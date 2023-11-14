West Mifflin Area School District finds board member did share football information with opponent

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation in the West Mifflin Area School District has found that a school board member indeed shared information about the school's football team with its opponent last week.

School director Mark Yuhas was accused of sharing details about the Titans offense with a coach from the team's opponent last week at Elizabeth Forward.

Elizabeth Forward won the game 42-21.

Yuhas admits that he mentioned the name 'Wildcat,' a certain type of football play.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians, Superintendent Jeffrey Soles says that '"it appears that the facts the district has gathered correlate with the accusations made" and says that the district plans to address the incident.

"The West Mifflin Area School District will handle this situation judiciously and in the best interest of all parties involved," Soles said.

It's unclear what specific actions the district will take.